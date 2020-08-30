Shujaat urges PM to stay in Karachi for a week

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q) president and former prime minister Ch Shujaat Hussain has urged Prime Minister Imran Khan to stay in Karachi for a week and himself monitor the situation.

Commenting on the prevailing situation of Karachi, Shujaat said, “many tenures have passed, many people came to power and went but Karachi always became victim of political statement mongering, all major political parties have been in power in Karachi, there was governor’s rule also, mayors and administrators were also posted but regretfully nothing was done except hurling accusation on each other, most got acquitted by levelling accusation against each other, they always cried about rule and powers, dirty and clean water problem is significant among important problems of Karachi, attention was paid to problem of cleanliness but practically importance was given to own cleanliness instead of cleanliness of the city, most people show “haath ki safai” than that of cleanliness of Karachi, here powers mean only money.”

“Till today only this much was said that that such a problem is there in such area, at time problem of cleanliness is raised, at other time of rainy water and other time that of drinking water but no work has been done till today to set it right, whenever calamity comes then it is said that the mayor will work, when mayor is asked he says that he has no powers, whosoever is given the opportunity for cleanliness, they all start putting forth their "sifai", when things go

beyond the limits then the army is requested they should come and do the cleanliness,” Ch Shujaat Hussain said.

He said: “My suggestion is that the prime minister himself should stay in Karachi for one week and himself monitor every problem of Karachi and issue directions, fix time according to his thinking and go again on that day and see whether his orders have been implemented or not.”