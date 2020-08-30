close
Sun Aug 30, 2020
No more secret balloting in Senate polls: Cabinet approves abolition of practice to discourage vote selling

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet Saturday approved abolition of practice of secret balloting during the Senate elections.

According to media reports, the proposal for holding elections through the show of hand was also rejected. The cast vote will contain information about both the voter and the candidate to whom vote has been cast. According to the amended draft, which would be presented before the parliament in a few days, the Senate elections would be conducted by single transferable open vote. The decision has been taken to stop the practice of selling votes.

