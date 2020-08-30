Bhutan lifts tobacco ban due to coronavirus

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
THIMPHU: The remote Himalayan kingdom of Bhutan, known for embracing gross national happiness and outlawing television until 1999, has now made the unusual decision to reverse a ban on the sale of tobacco, blaming coronavirus. The decision comes even though smoking is considered a sin in the country, where a tobacco control law was passed in 1729 and the plant is believed to have grown from blood of a demoness.