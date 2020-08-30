Youth killed for ‘honour’

TOBA TEK SINGH: A landlord and his accomplices tortured to death a 16-year-old youth for ‘honour’ the other day.

Liaquat Gadhi of Chak 103/GB Kohal Kalan told Pirmahal police that his nephew Faizan was

working at the farm of landlord Faisal of Chak 669/10/GB. He said the landlord suspected that Faizan was having illicit ties with a woman of his family.

He said accused Faisal and his accomplices tortured to death his nephew with electricity shocks.

Relatives of the deceased blocked traffic for one hour on Friday night on Rajana-Pirmahal road near Pirmahal police station by placing the body of the deceased on the road and demanded police action against the killers. Kamalia DSP police assured the protesters of justice and the protesters ended the protest.