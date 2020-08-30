India has set a new landmark of testing 40m people for COVID-19

NEW DELHI: India's federal health ministry Saturday said there has been an unprecedented upsurge in COVID-19 testing capacity and the number of conducted tests have crossed the 40 million mark.

"The cumulative tests have seen an unprecedented upsurge and surpassed 40 million today. With focused, consistent and coordinated efforts led by the centre (federal government) and implemented by the state governments, India has set a new landmark of testing 40,406,609 people," the health ministry said.

Officials see it as an achievement in the fight against ongoing COVID-19 pandemic since January. "India has come a long way from conducting just one test from the lab in Pune in January to crossing 40 million tests milestone," the ministry said. The single-day tests have also seen an upsurge.

India has achieved the testing capacity of one million tests per day and during the past 24 hours 928,761 COVID-19 tests were conducted. “More than 900,000 tests were conducted for the third successive day,” the ministry said.

According to the ministry, India was following the strategic approach of test, track, treat where testing forms the initial and crucial pillar of COVID-19 response and management. “It is only by aggressive testing that positive cases are identified at an early stage, their close contacts can be promptly tracked and isolated, and timely and effective treatment can be ensured for those in home isolation and the ones hospitalised,” the ministry said.

In January this year, there was only one laboratory to carry out COVID-19 tests. However, the number of laboratories at present is 1,576, with 1,002 in the government sector and 574 in the private sector.

Meanwhile, the ministry said the country’s COVID-19 tally Saturday has risen to 3,463,972. As per the ministry, 2,648,998 people have been discharged from hospitals after showing improvement, which has pushed the recovery rate to 74.47 percent. Globally India is the third worst-hit country due to COVID-19 pandemic.