close
Sun Aug 30, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
August 30, 2020

UAE issues decree ending boycott of Israel

Top Story

 
August 30, 2020

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Saturday issued a decree formally ending its boycott of Israel to allow trade and financial agreements between the two countries.

The decree from President Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan aims at “supporting bilateral cooperation in order to arrive at (the establishment) of bilateral relations,” UAE official news agency WAM said.

Latest News

More From Top Story