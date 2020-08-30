UAE issues decree ending boycott of Israel

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Saturday issued a decree formally ending its boycott of Israel to allow trade and financial agreements between the two countries.
The decree from President Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan aims at “supporting bilateral cooperation in order to arrive at (the establishment) of bilateral relations,” UAE official news agency WAM said.