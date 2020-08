More heavy rains predicted in parts of country today, tomorrow

KARACHI/CHINIOT/ISLAMABAD/SIALKOT/RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted more torrential rains in parts of Sindh and Balochistan from Saturday to Monday including Karachi.

A heavy downpour can also take place in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Southern Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, said the Met Office.

According to the weather department’s update, the low-lying areas in Sindh face the threat of urban-flooding once more. “Another monsoon rain-bearing system is likely to enter in Sindh on Saturday and under its influence, rain/wind-thundershowers, with isolated heavy to very heavy falls, are expected in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, Tharparkar, Nagarparker, Mirpurkhas, Islam Kot, Umar Kot, Sanghar, Sukkur and Larkana from Saturday (evening) to Monday,” the PMD said in its latest advisory.

“Heavy rainfall may further aggravate existing urban flooding/water logging in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Mirpurkhas and Badin on Sunday and Monday. Heavy downpour may generate flash flooding in Sibi, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbella and Dera Ghazi Khan during the period.”

In Punjab, Bahawalpur, Rahimyar Khan, Khanpur, DG Khan, Multan, Khanewal and Sahiwal will also receive rainfall during this time period.

It added that rain-thundershowers with isolated heavy falls are also expected in Lasbella, Khuzdar, Awaran, Barkhan, Zhob, Musa Khel, Loralai, Kohlu and Sibi during Sunday and Monday.

According to the PMD, the rest of the country will likely remain hot and dry, including Islamabad.

Pakistan Meteorological Department Director Sardar Sarfraz earlier said that the previous spell of torrential rains in Karachi was of high intensity and the upcoming spell will not be of the same magnitude. He said that rain can lash parts of the city from Sunday afternoon, adding that it can be a heavy downpour.

The Met Office official said that the spell can gain intensity on Monday and lead to urban flooding once again.

While the threat of high level flooding looms large in Chiniot whereas there is high level flooding on River Chenab in Chiniot.

250000 cusec of flood water is passing under River Chenab Bridge. The water has entered in various low lying areas near River Chenab. District administration has placed relevant departments on high alert.

According to Deputy Commissioner Office 245347 cusec water is passing from Chiniot and will start decreasing. The flood water has reached near the city and people are shifting to safe places. It will start flowing from the area of District Jhang and flow of water is increasing in Tehsil Bhawana. Tehsil administration is fully alert.

The flood water has entered the low lying areas Moza Burj Babul Dhamri Babu Rai Kot and Ameer Shah and there is a chance of damaging of crops of rice millet and corn. Related departments have been directed to take steps to deal with flood situation. Police and Pak Army is not only saving people from flood water and shifting them to safe places but also providing food to them.

Deputy Commissioner has declared emergency throughout District and in government schools near River. Army troops have reached Chiniot to deal with any emergency. Sailing and swimming have been banned on River Chenab.

On the other side Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Riaz has appealed to the people who live near River to shift to safe location.

Meanwhile, at least six people have died in the city on Saturday in drowning and electrocution incidents two days after the metropolis witnessed a record spell of rain bringing the overall death toll in past three days to 33.

According to details overall 18 people have died in Karachi after being drowned in nullahs rivers underpasses and homes while 11 people have died after their buildings or walls have caved in due to heavy rainfall and lightning. Four people have died after being electrocuted in the city. While, bodies of two more persons who drowned in Friday’s flash flood due to heavy rains in Swat were recovered rising the death toll to eight.