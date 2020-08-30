43 fell unconscious after consuming toxic juice

KARACHI: As many as 43 people including children fell unconscious after they consumed toxic juice in Karachi.

The tragic incident took place on the night between Friday and Saturday within the limits of the Arambagh police station. The victims were taken to the Civil Hospital, Karachi, for medical treatment.

Police and rescuers reached the area and inquired into the incident. Police said that 20 children were among the affected persons. They added that a milk shopkeeper had distributed milk juice among people in the area on Muharram 8 and they had arrested two persons in connection with the case.

Police said that apparently, the milk was expired due to which the people who consumed the juice fell unconscious.

The milk shop owner had managed to flee while police arrested two of his salesmen. Further investigations are under way.