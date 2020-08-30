PTI slams Sindh govt for declaring only 2 subdivisions of Malir ‘calamity-hit’

KARACHI: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi leaders on Saturday expressed their anger at the Sindh government for only declaring two sub-divisions of District Malir as ‘calamity-hit’ and said that the ruling Pakistan Peoples Party had again shown its ethnic biases in the natural disaster.

PTI Karachi President and MPA Khurrum Sher Zaman said the entire city had been badly affected because of torrential rains but the biased provincial government of the PPP had only declared those areas calamity-hit from where it had won the general elections.

In the exercise of powers under the Section 3 of the Sindh National Calamities (Prevention and Relief) Act 1958, sub-division Murad Memon and sub-division Ibrahim Hyderi of District Malir have been declared as calamity-affected areas, read a notification issued by the Sindh relief commissioner on Friday.

Zaman said that other areas of the city were more affected than Murad Memon and Ibrahim Hyderi sub-divisions. “But the PPP has shown its biases.”