Pak-Saudi relations: Ambassador Maliki saves the situation

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Arabia feels satisfied that its fraternal ties with Pakistan are intact and suffered no damage after a mix-up created by a few statements.

Saudi ambassador in Pakistan Admiral Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Maliki, who had been playing a proactive role during recent weeks and acted as an envoy of the royal leadership of the Kingdom, had marathon meetings with the people coming from all shades including the political leadership on both sides of the fence in the wake of adverse kite-flying.

Ambassador Maliki saved the situation and did not allow it to worsen. Well-placed diplomatic sources told The News/Jang on Friday that Ambassador Maliki met Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa early this month prior to latter’s visit to Saudi Arabia where all subjects of mutual interest were discussed thoroughly including preceding developments.

The visit encompassed mostly matters related to defence cooperation since it had scheduled earlier but other matters pertaining to the common interest also figured in during his extensive talks in Riyadh.

Ambassador Maliki, who had been maintaining contacts with the high-ups concerned here, kept his leadership posted about developments in Pakistan, especially the overwhelming appreciation of affection for Saudi Arabia and its leadership due to the assistance extended by the Saudi Royalty ever since establishment of diplomatic links between the two countries.

The sources reminded that further bilateral high-level visits were being planned, while a few were in the pipeline and it was likely a ministerial delegation from Pakistan will visit the Kingdom next month that will also participate in the celebrations of the National Day of Saudi Arabia being observed in the same month.

Meanwhile, the Saudi leadership is concerned about the colossal losses in various parts of Sindh, especially in Karachi, on account of unprecedented rains. The Kingdom is assessing the losses and is going to ask Pakistan about the needs for the rain affected people and areas.

Ambassador Maliki has submitted initial report on the rain situation and the losses to his government, the sources pointed out.

Importantly, Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Maliki did not avail himself of holidays last month and in an act of dutifulness preferred to attend his professional role by staying back in the capital, the sources added.