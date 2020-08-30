Weapons, explosives recovered from car in Orakzai

ORAKZAI: The police have taken action and recovered weapons and explosives from car in Orakzai.

The police recovered 1700 cartridges from secret cells of car and 3 packets of explosives in Chapri Feroz the area of lower Orakzai.

According to police the action has been taken on the secret information and smuggler Abdul Ghafoor has been nabbed. The accused has been shifted to unknown location for further investigation.