Flood relief activities underway: Chohan

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan on Saturday said that flood relief and rescue activities were being carried on efficiently across the province.

In a statement regarding measures taken by the Punjab government to deal with the flood situation caused by rains in the province, he said that a round-the-clock and dedicated control room had also been set up for monitoring.He said the Wasa, the district administrations and the Provincial Disaster Management Authority were on 24/7 alert to prevent urban flooding in the cities.

“As per pre-monsoon arrangements, clogged drains were cleaned two months ago”, he said.

Talking about long term preparations to avoid urban flooding, he said that after successful testing of underground water storage tank in Lahore, approval had been given for setting up of similar projects in other cities of Punjab as well.

monitoring of Rivers Jhelum, Chenab, and Khanki barrage as well as other similar installations were underway to protect rural areas from floods, he added.