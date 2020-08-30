Two dacoits held after encounter

FAISALABAD: City Jaranwala police claimed to have arrested two dacoits after an encounter on Friday night.

According to police spokesman, a police patrolling team signaled four suspects in Jarranwala but the outlaws opened fire at the police team.

The police retaliated and two outlaws were arrested injured. The accused identified as Abu Sufyan of Chak 283/G-B and Irshad of Al-Hafiz Garden Jaranwala were shifted to hospital.

FESCO issues shutdown program: Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) Saturday issued shutdown program for Tuesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from Pakka Anna feeder emanating from 132-KV Nia Lahore grid station, Ahmad Jamal, Sabboana and Gohar feeders originating from 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station and Chawla Enterprises feeders emanating from 132-KV Value Addition City grid station will remain suspended from 7 am to 11 am while FIEDMC and Ghani Hilal feeders originating from 132-KV FIEDMC grid station will observe loadshedding from 9 am to 1 pm on Tuesday.