PTI govt has failed to steer country out of crises: Muqam

MINGORA: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) provincial president Amir Muqam on Saturday said that the incumbent government had no capability to steer the country out of the prevailing crises.

He was speaking at a convention of Muslim League-N Lawyers Forum at Sangota in Swat district.

He said that despite increasing the prices of various items several times, the government was likely to increase the petrol price once again.

He said the country’s economy was improving in the previous government of PML-N but added that situation started worsening when PTI came into power.

He asked the lawyers forum to start a struggle against the government and raise voice against its wrong policies.

The PML-N leader said that corruption had increased during the government of the so-called honest leadership. “The illegal construction in Banigala was legalised and houses of poor people are being demolished,” he said, adding that the rulers were busy looting the country.

Amir Muqam said that cases were initiated against Nawaz Sharif under a conspiracy as he was busy in development of the country.

“The so-called honest leaders were dancing at the dharna in Islamabad when Nawaz Sharif had inaugurated the Hazara Motorway,” he said, adding that the people travelling on Hazara Motorway were appreciating the policies of Nawaz Sharif.