UAE formally ends Israel’s boycott

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates formally announced on Saturday ending the boycott of Israel by repealing legislation imposing a boycott of Israel after the two countries struck a US-brokered deal to normalise relations.
The UAE will be the first Gulf state and only the third Arab country to establish full diplomatic ties with Israel -- a move condemned by the Palestinians as a betrayal.