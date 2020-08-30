close
Sun Aug 30, 2020
August 30, 2020

UAE formally ends Israel’s boycott

August 30, 2020

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates formally announced on Saturday ending the boycott of Israel by repealing legislation imposing a boycott of Israel after the two countries struck a US-brokered deal to normalise relations.

The UAE will be the first Gulf state and only the third Arab country to establish full diplomatic ties with Israel -- a move condemned by the Palestinians as a betrayal.

