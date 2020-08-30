Man commits suicide

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
DASKA: A 40-year-old man committed suicide in the area of Motra police on Saturday.
Jameel of village Odowar had been jobless for the last four years and in desperation he ate poison and died at the Civil Hospital.
Meanwhile, Motra police booked accused Raza, Shoaib and Tabsam on charges of destroying the crops of Ijaz.