Sun Aug 30, 2020
Our Correspondent
August 30, 2020

Man commits suicide

Our Correspondent
August 30, 2020

DASKA: A 40-year-old man committed suicide in the area of Motra police on Saturday.

Jameel of village Odowar had been jobless for the last four years and in desperation he ate poison and died at the Civil Hospital.

Meanwhile, Motra police booked accused Raza, Shoaib and Tabsam on charges of destroying the crops of Ijaz.

