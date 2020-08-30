close
Sun Aug 30, 2020
August 30, 2020

Commissioner inspects flood relief camps in Chiniot

National

August 30, 2020

FAISALABAD: Commissioner Ishrat Ali, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Riffat Mukhtar Raja and an officer of Pakistan Army Saturday visited Chiniot district and inspected flood relief camps and other arrangements to deal with flood-like situation.On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Riaz briefed the commissioner and said water flow in the Chenab River at Chiniot was 264,000 cusecs.

He said the district administration has established nine flood relief camps in Chiniot where staff of Rescue-1122, Livestock, Health and other departments was deputed to deal with any troublesome situation.

