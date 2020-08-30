Entry of Afghan refugees in Mansehra banned

MANSEHRA: The police on Saturday restricted the entry of Afghan refugees into the city and its suburbs under a security plan for the Ashura procession.

The Afghan refugees were confined to their camps across the district for 9th and 10th of Muharram.

The police also sealed entry points leading to central Imambargah in Muftiabad and Payrain Khairabad areas from where the Ashura processions would be taken out on today (Sunday).

A control room was also established at the Government High School No 2 to monitor the Ashura procession, which would be taken out from the central Imambargah in Muftiabad.

The contingents of police would remain deployed at the city and its suburbs in order to cope with any untoward situation.

Meanwhile, a man was killed over a land dispute in Garhi Habibullah area. Abdul Ghafoor and his wife axed to death one Abdul Shakoor in the Dohga area of Garhi Habibullah and managed to flee. The police after lodging FIR started raids to arrest the accused.