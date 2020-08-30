10th Muharram: KP governor asks people to stand firm against oppression

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Saturday said that the Karbala incident taught us to stand firm against oppression.

In a message on the eve of 10th Muharram, Governor Shah Farman said that the battle of Karbala taught us to stand firm against tyranny and oppression.

Lauding the bravery and sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), the governor added that the brutalities unleashed against Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his family could not force him to retreat from upholding the truth and glory of Islam.

“Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) embraced martyrdom for the glory of Islam and stood out against tyranny,” he said. The governor maintained that the incident of Karbala taught us to lay down our life for the glory of Islam.

The governor noted that the 10th Muharram reminded us to keep our spirits up for glory sake of Islam and seek guidance from the life of our Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) and his family.