KP CM Mahmood Khan visits control room to review Muharram security

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Saturday visited the control room set up at the Home Department to review security arrangements put in place for Muharram across the province.

Chief Secretary Kazim Niaz, Inspector General of Police Sanaullah Abbasi, Secretary Home Ikramullah and other high-ups were also present.

The chief minister was given briefing about the security arrangements and other necessary measures to ensure the peaceful holding of Muharram processions and majalis with special focus on 9th and 10th of Muharram across the province. He was informed that Muharram processions and majalis were held in 14 districts of the province for which foolproof security arrangements had been made with special focus on the sensitive areas.

The chief minister was told that control rooms had also been set up at district level to closely monitor and coordinate security arrangements for Muharram processions. He was informed that the districts level control rooms were constantly in touch with the Home Department’s control room feeding real time data and information to it. He was briefed that extra security personnel had been deployed for the security of imambargahs and traditional routes of Muharram processions being monitored through CTTV and drone cameras.

While expressing satisfaction over the overall security arrangements, the chief minister directed the high-ups to put in place all the required security arrangements to ensure the peaceful holding of 10th Muharram processions and majalis.