Sun Aug 30, 2020
August 30, 2020

Two dacoits held after encounter

August 30, 2020

FAISALABAD: City Jaranwala police claimed to have arrested two dacoits after an encounter on Friday night.

According to police spokesman, a police patrolling team signaled four suspects in Jarranwala but the outlaws opened fire at the police team.

The police retaliated and two outlaws were arrested injured. The accused identified as Abu Sufyan of Chak 283/G-B and Irshad of Al-Hafiz Garden Jaranwala were shifted to hospital.

