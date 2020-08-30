Rs 8.7bn distributed under Ehsaas programme

FAISALABAD: Some Rs 8.70 billion has so far been disbursed among 725,133 deserving people across the division under Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme. According to a spokesman for the divisional administration, some 392,734 people got Ehsaas money in district Faisalabad, 88,317 in Chiniot, 148,869 in Jhang and 95,213 in Toba Tek Singh districts. Twenty one cash distribution centres were established in the division where registered deserving people got Ehsaas money through 85 counters, he added.