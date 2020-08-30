Trout hunting banned in Kaghan valley

MANSEHRA: Commissioner Hazara Division Riaz Khan Mehsud has imposed a ban on hunting of endangered trout fish, which is currently found only in River Kunhar and three lakes in Kaghan valley.

“The trout fish, which survives only in snowy or cold water, had rapidly been vanishing because of hunting through explosives and electric current in the valley, this is why the commissioner banned its hunting for the next two years,” Mazhar Syed Hussain Shah, the deputy director Kaghan Development Authority, told reporters here on Saturday.

He said the KDA’s third board meeting, attended amongst others by the Commissioner Riaz Mehsud, newly elected chairman of KDA Aimal Zaman, Deputy Inspector General of Police Qazi Jamilur Rehman, Deputy Commissioner Aurangzeb Haider District Police Officer Sadiq Baloch, finalised a strategy to promote tourism and preserve the flora and fauna in Kaghan valley.

He said that in order to ensure implementation of the ban on fishing of trout, the officials of the Fishing Department would also be deployed at each and every police post in Kaghan valley.

“This endangered fish species is currently available in River Kunhar and Saiful Muluk , Dodiput and Lulusar lakes,” said Shah.

He said that the officials of the Department of Fisheries henceforth could lodge FIR with the police against hunters and legal action would also be initiated against the ban violators.