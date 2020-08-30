Breach in Badin LBOD not fixed as yet

SUKKUR: The 200-foot wide breach in LBOD at RD-282 in Badin could not be plugged despite the passage of four days as the engineers from the Pakistan Army and those of the Irrigation Deptt kept working to fix the problem. This has led to the flooding of Malkani Shareef, Jhudo, Kot Ghulam Muhammed, Village Salim Gujjar, Arif Halepoto, Mukhtiar Gujjar, Saddiq Chandio, Ismail Ahmadani, Liquat Khaimkhani, and many other villages, compounding the villagers' misery.

Talking to The News, the villagers said they have lost food, stored grains and other household items in the raging fast currents and have barely survived by making it to the banks of the dykes. Demanding rescue and relief, they said the flood has also destroyed their crops.

Meanwhile, there is a high probability of flooding in Bhan Saeedabad, Sehwan in district Jamshoro after the gates of the Danstar Canal of the Manchar Lake were washed away. This has led to water level rise at Manchar Lake at 118 RL but the irrigation department was no seen taking any action about it. In anticipation of flooding of the nearby villages, people have already begun to shift to higher ground with their cattle and household items.

Six people died from electrocution including Muzamil Jatoi in Mehar, Yousif Chohan at Bajeer Umerkot, Miskeen Chandio in Larkana, Mukhtiar Ahmadani in Pangrio, Kashaf Leghari in Moro, Khan Muhammad Khaskheli in Massan, while Adam Shahani in Bhan Syed. In a related development, bodies of Nisar and Kadan Leghari who have washed away in Nai Gaj flash flood were recovered.