PM likely to perform Umrah, meet Saudi leaders

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan is likely to perform Umrah along with his wife. It is also expected that the prime minister will also hold meetings with Saudi rulers.

Sources said during his expected meetings with the Saudi leadership, the prime minister will take them into confidence on Islamabad’s ties with China Turkey, and Iran.

Meanwhile Saudi Arabia has also mobilized its Ambassador Saeed Al Maliki. The Saudi envoy has held meetings with Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser, Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri and other key government officials.

In this regard, sources said the PM had held consultations with the military leadership and Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

It merits a mention here that Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa had also visited Saudi Arabia recently.

The Royal United Services Institute, the world’s oldest defense think tank, has credited General Qamar Javed Bajwa with defusing the recent tension between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.