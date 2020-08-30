close
Sun Aug 30, 2020
August 30, 2020

Seraiki singer Shafaullah Rokhri passes away

National

August 30, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Popular Seraiki singer, Shafaullah Khan Rokhri passed away in Islamabad on Saturday.

According to sources within the singer's family, he suffered a cardiac arrest.

He will be laid to rest in Mianwali, his home town.

He sang many famous songs, of which "Aaj Kala Jora Pa Saadi Farmaish Te" became his identity.

