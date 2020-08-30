PML-N rubbishes Punjab govt claim about Shahbaz Sharif’s disqualification

LAHORE: Rubbishing the claims of the Punjab government regarding the disqualification of Shahbaz Sharif in case Nawaz does not return, PML-N leader Rana Mashhood has said the opposition leader in National Assembly could not be convicted as per the aspirations of the government.

Expressing his views over the recent press conference of Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan who had shown affidavits to the media regarding the undertaking given by Sharifs before the departure of Mian Nawaz Sharif to London, the PML-N leader said that by no means Shahbaz Sharif could be disqualified over this agreement as PML-N never ever made any claim that Nawaz Sharif would not return to Pakistan.

Rana Mashhood, former Deputy Speaker of Punjab Assembly and Vice President of PML-N Punjab, while talking to The News said the ‘government has nothing to show to the nation regarding its performance and it is only misleading people through these tactics’.

Rana Mashood said the affidavit clearly stated that Mian Nawaz Sharif would return to Pakistan once he was declared fit and healthy to travel back. He said that he was sent abroad on the recommendations of the medical board set up by none other than the government itself.

Rana Mashood said the Punjab government having nothing to show to the nation was now distorting facts regarding the health of Mian Nawaz Sharif and said its claims that Shahbaz Sharif would be disqualified if Mian Nawaz Sharif does not return to the country was totally contrary to the facts. The News also contacted Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan who said that the entire media had shown by current health situation of Mian Nawaz Sharif to the world. He said Shahbaz Sharif had taken responsibility of this issue and he should fulfill his obligations, play his role to bring back his brother.