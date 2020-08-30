23 test positive for Covid-19, no death in one week

Rawalpindi: No death due to coronavirus illness, COVID-19 was reported from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district in last one week, since August 23 and it is the first week after March witnessed by the population in the twin cities without reporting of a death due to the illness.

It is worth mentioning here that the first death due to the illness was reported on March 25 this year from Rawalpindi district while from the federal capital, the first death was recorded on April 7 and after that not a single week till August 23 passed without reports of deaths due to COVID-19.

However, 23 new patients of COVID-19 have been tested positive for the illness in last 24 hours taking tally to 21,622 of which 455 have already lost their lives while 20,593 have so far recovered from the illness. In last 24 hours, only four new patients have been tested positive for the illness from Rawalpindi district and 19 from ICT. Health experts, however are still of the view that to assess the actual status and severity of the outbreak, we have to wait for another two weeks or so.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Saturday reveals that to date, a total of 6,027 patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 from Rawalpindi district of which 5,657 have already achieved cure while 280 have died of the disease.

At present, 10 confirmed patients of coronavirus illness are undergoing treatment at the healthcare facility in the district while some 80 confirmed patients are in home isolation, said Executive District Officer (Health) Rawalpindi Dr. Sohail Ahmed Chaudhary while talking to ‘The News’.

He added as many as 237 suspects of the disease have been under quarantine at their homes in the district while 3893 suspects have already been relieved after completion of quarantine period.

It is important that the virus did not claim any life in ICT after August 18 though another 19 patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 in last 24 hours from the federal capital taking tally to 15597. In the federal capital, the virus has so far claimed 175 lives. To date, 14936 patients have recovered from the disease in the federal capital while on Saturday, a total of 486 active cases of COVID-19 were there in ICT.