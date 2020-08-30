‘Private sector to get LNG import go-ahead in three months’

ISLAMABAD: The government is fine-tuning the legal and regulatory mechanism to finally let private sector import liquefied natural gas (LNG) in next few months after approving the imports almost two years ago, people familiar with the matter said.

Legal and operational framework for allocating idle capacity of a LNG terminal to private parties is being developed, they said.

“Process of granting re-gasification services out of idle capacity of LNG terminal-2 is almost in final stages,” a petroleum division’s official said. “Owing to fast depleting local gas, fertiliser manufacturers and CNG sectors are to start importing LNG in a few months.”

Private sector is awaiting framework to govern import of liquefied natural gas (LNG) by the private sector even after almost two years.

In December 2018, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority approved the gas network code for use of gas pipelines of Sui Southern Gas Company and Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited by any third party, paving the way for LNG import by private sector.

The government allowed private sector to directly import LNG to meet energy demand and end monopoly of the state-owned enterprises over multimillion dollars imported fuel market.

“Once the ECC (ECC) decision is notified and the framework is ready, applications will be invited through public advertisement, keeping in view the principles of transparency and competitiveness,” said Nadeem Nazir, chief executive officer of state-owned Pakistan LNG terminal Ltd.

Private sector signed cooperation agreement with ExxonMobil for LNG import and delivery to plants. “If today the government gives us the gasification quota on terminal, we can start LNG import from tomorrow,” an industrial official said.

Pakistan is going to face massive gas deficit in months to come, especially in the winter season. Local natural gas is fast depleting, currently at 3.2 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd). The country has capacity to regasify 1.2 bcfd from LNG. Domestic demand is well over 6.5 bcfd.

Nazir said additional demand is currently being met through short-term contracts due to prevailing price advantage.

“However long/medium term contracts may be considered once long-term downstream demand is confirmed,” he answered if the government considers LNG deals with countries other than Qatar. The RLNG requirement of fertiliser plants is increasing as sufficient local gas is not available, he said. “We are working to ensure direct import/supplies to fertiliser plants to minimise the requirement of subsidy.” Nazir further said PLL is facilitating private parties to ensure implementation of government policy on private sector involvement in LNG supply chain.

“The LNG imports and terminal operations are being planned during winters to operate at the maximum level to minimize the impact of the shortfall, if any,” he added.

CNG sector and urea manufacturers including Agritech Ltd and Fatima Fertilizer had requested the government to allow them import of LNG for their plants. Fertiliser demand is also increasing and with the government’s agriculture package and subsidy on fertiliser the demand would further increase. In FY2020, around 6.9 million tons of LNG were procured against nine million tons of import capacity. PSO handled 4.4 million tons and PLL 2.5 million tons.

The government may grant them the gasification capacity on terminal and private sector will start import LNG on spot rate on their own.