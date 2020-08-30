Govt vows to bring debt-to-GDP ratio down to pre-lockdown levels

ISLAMABAD: The government on Saturday expressed commitment to bring debt-to-GDP ratio down to pre-lockdown level through revenue generation and fiscal discipline efforts that it says were halted by the Covid-19.

“It is expected that the government will be able to bring back the debt-to-GDP ratio on a clear downward path over the medium term through increase in revenues and fiscal discipline,” the finance ministry said, citing the central bank’s stats showing uptrend in debts.

“The government plans to run primary surplus, maintain low and stable inflation and promote measures that support higher long-term economic growth,” the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said the country’s public debt is sustainable and capacity to repay remains adequate.

Total public debt-to-GDP ratio increased from 86.1 percent in June 2019 to 87.2 percent in June 2020, according to the State Bank of Pakistan.

The finance ministry said the figure had actually gone down to around 84 percent in December 2019, “which was on the back of strong growth in FBR (Federal Board of Revenue) taxes and strict control on current expenditure”.

“The prudent economic policies resulted in posting of a primary surplus in February 2020 which was after a gap of many years,” it said.

The finance ministry said the Covid pandemic has adversely impacted the economy and slowed down the reforms program of the government.

“Pakistan’s economy suffered from Covid-19 outbreak through various channels like reduction in revenue and increase in expenditures, declines in domestic and global demand, lower tourism and business travel, trade and production linkages and supply disruptions,” said the ministry.

“Resultantly, the debt-to-GDP ratio has increased due to the sharp decline in growth and the increase in the budget deficit primarily, due to Covid-19 related expenditures, during last four months of FY20.”

The ministry, citing a World Bank’s report, said Pakistan economy has shown greater resilience than its peers in South Asia.

Pakistan’s GDP growth would continue shrinking in the next fiscal year and it might contract 0.2 percent in the current fiscal year of 2020/21 as against the revised projection of negative 2.6 percent for 2019/20.

“The sharp decline in oil prices in 2020 could provide some support to the region, given sizable oil imports in Pakistan and India, and help cushion fiscal and current account balances,” the World Bank said in the report. “This positive effect may be offset by falling remittance inflows from oil-exporting economies. These flows are expected to decline by about one-fifth in the region.”