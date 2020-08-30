Sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain, his family and companions commemorated

To commemorate the sacrifices rendered by Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), his family and his companions, Karachi’s central procession of 9th Muharram was held peacefully on Saturday amid strict security measures.

After passing through its traditional routes, the procession ended at the Hussainian Iranian Imambargah in Kharadar while the participants and clerics paid homage to Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), his family and his companions.

The procession started from the Nishtar Park after the cleric highlighted the great sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), his family and his companions in a Majlis-e-Aza that was attended by a large number of mourners.

Before the central procession started marching towards the Hussainian Iranian Imambargah, religious scholar Allama Syed Shahenshah Hussain Naqvi highlighted the life and sacrifices of Hazrat Ali (RA).

He said Hazrat Ali’s (RA) life is a great model for all Muslims to follow. He shed light on the life of Hazrat Ali (RA) and also on the advice the fourth caliph gave to his children before leaving this world.

Allama Naqvi highlighted the various aspects of the life of Hazrat Ali (RA), explaining why the fourth caliph is considered a source of knowledge as well as a symbol of tolerance, bravery, generosity and eloquence even today.

After emerging from the Nishtar Park, the central procession of the city marched through the Mehfil-e-Shah-e-Khorasan and ended at the Hussainian Iranian Imambargah in Kharadar.

Before moving the procession towards the Hussainian Iranian Imambargah, the participants offered prayers. They kept reciting Marsiyas to commemorate the sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), his family and his companions.

After the Majlis, the procession moved out of the Nishtar Park and passed through Sir Shahnawaz Bhutto Road, MA Jinnah Road, Mansfield Street, Boulton Market, Bombay Bazaar and Nawaz Mahabat Khanji Road before ending at the Hussainian Iranian Imambargah. The mourners offered their Zohrain prayers during the procession.

Strict security measures were taken by law enforcement and security agencies to avoid any untoward incident, with over 20,000 police and Rangers officials deployed across the city.

A spokesperson for the Karachi police said 6,368 officials were deployed across Karachi, with 90 snipers of the Special Security Unit deployed at Imambargahs and rooftops of buildings along the route of the central procession of the city.

The procession route and the adjoining streets and alleys were cordoned off with containers. Besides the deployment of police and Rangers officials for security, the procession was also monitored through CCTV cameras.

The police spokesperson said that 1,095 officials of the traffic police were deployed to ensure smooth flow of traffic along the route. Police appealed to the citizens to remain vigilant about their surroundings and contact the police helpline if they find something or someone suspicious.

Mourners were allowed to enter the procession by way of walk-through gates only after they were frisked. Besides police and Rangers officials, nearly 5,000 volunteers from various scouts organisations and rescue services as well as the city administration made necessary arrangements to facilitate the participants of the mourning procession.

Round-the-clock surveillance was also conducted at a central control room through more than 1,200 CCTV cameras. Shops in Saddar and those located along the procession route were closed and sealed. All roads linking to the procession route and Majalis venues were blocked with containers.

The Government of Sindh had earlier announced that a ban on pillion riding would be in effect on the 9th and 10th of Muharram to avoid any untoward incident and to maintain law and order across the province.

The provincial government has also imposed a ban on the carrying of weapons and on gatherings of five or more people, with the exception of those in connection with Muharram processions.

Sindh government spokesman Barrister Murtaza Wahab had said in a tweet on Friday that restrictions on mobile phone networks would “only be in selected areas where the Moharram processions take place on the 9th and 10th of Moharram”.

Senior police and Rangers officials also visited the central procession to review the security arrangements. The Sindh Health Department and the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation had declared an emergency at all public hospitals of the city and ordered ensuring the availability of doctors, nurses, paramedics and medicines.

Moreover, the Karachi health director had declared an emergency at 18 town health offices of the city until the 12th of Muharram and established medical camps.

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs & Inter-faith Harmony Dr Noorul Haq Qadri said in a statement that the supreme sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) in Karbala is a lesson for everyone to stand firmly against tyranny and injustice.