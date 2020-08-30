FUUAST extends deadline to apply for VC’s position

The Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology (FUUAST) has extended the last date for the submission of applications for the position of the vice chancellor to 4pm on Thursday, September 10, 2020, according to a press release issued by the varsity.

According to the acting registrar and secretary of a search committee, Dr Sajjad Jahangir, an advertisement was published on August 16, 2020, for the position of the vice chancellor of FUUAST and the last date for sending in the application was August 31, 2020. But due to the rain emergency in Karachi, the last date for the submission of the application for the position of the vice chancellor has been extended to 4pm on Thursday, September 10, 2020.