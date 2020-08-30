From upmarket areas to slum settlements, everyone still grappling with aftermath of catastrophic rains

From the upmarket neighbourhoods of Clifton and DHA to the slums of Orangi Town and Surjani Town, the metropolitan city of Karachi depicts a similar situation as everyone continues to grapple with the catastrophic aftermath of Thursday’s unprecedented downpour.

Citizens are worried that if water is not drained from their areas, normal life will not be able to resume even on Monday. Moreover, electricity supply and mobile phone networks could not be restored in several parts of the city even two days after the heavy rain.

Around 170 feeders of K-Electric are still tripping, while the power company is waiting for the water to be drained from several areas of the city to begin restoration work.

DHA residents seem to be having regrets over buying their expensive homes in the Cantonment Board Clifton (CBC) areas that remained flooded even two days after the downpour.

Khayaban-e-Muhafiz, Khayaban-e-Hafiz and Khayaban-e-Ittehad among other areas in different DHA phases are still submerged. Hundreds of houses in these neighbourhoods still have a feet or two of rainwater. Several areas of PECHS also continue to remain inundated.

The Punjab Chowrangi Underpass is still flooded with 2.5 million gallons of water. One of the Pakistan Army officials helping with the drainage efforts at the site said on Saturday that it would take at least 10 to 15 hours to drain the underpass, but only if it does not rain in the meantime.

The official said that heavy suction pumps have been installed in the underpass and the water is being released in a water channel at Gizri towards the Saudi Embassy.

Several roads have sunk in or completely broken in the DHA and Clifton areas, while the Karachi Port Trust Underpass is also closed for traffic because it could not be drained of rainwater.

Maani Jafri of DHA Phase-VIII said their life has come to a halt after Thursday’s heavy rain. “We had relocated here from Gulistan-e-Jauhar three years ago for a better life,” he said. “Trust me, the situation of Gulshan-e-Iqbal and other areas of the city is far better than that of DHA.”

A resident of DHA Phase-IV lamented that they are still cleaning their homes and getting their vehicles repaired. “What’s the point of paying heavy taxes to the DHA and the CBC when we get pathetic service from them?”

Several streets of Saddar, the road leading to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre and the Cantt Station are also inundated. Old city areas, Shahrah-e-Liaquat, Aiwan-e-Sadar and the road in front of the Passport Office and the Election Commissioner Office in Saddar are also submerged.

On II Chundrigar Road, rainwater could not be drained from several passages, while the Pakistan Stock Exchange and several other offices continue to remain inaccessible due to accumulation of rainwater.

Large potholes have appeared at most of the roads in the red zone, especially at Club Road, after the rainwater receded. Burns Road, Kharadar, Bolton Market and several areas of Garden are still plagued by rainwater mixed with sewage.

Karachi’s Jinnah Avenue all the way until Safoora Chowrangi is still completely submerged. The Liaquatabad, Nazimabad and Hill Park underpasses are also inundated. Both tracks of Yaseenabad Road continue to hold two to three feet of rainwater, while the footpaths along them are blocked by broken poles.

Although rainwater has been drained from the Drigh Road Underpass as well as from Malir Halt and Malir 15, the road now has large potholes.

In the Central and West districts, rainwater could not be drained from various areas. The Nagan Chowrangi area remained flooded and traffic had to be diverted. Residents of Yousuf Goth and Surjani Town were left with no option but to leave their houses to find safety.

District West Deputy Commissioner Saleemullah Odho said the situation in Orangi Town was under control, but the areas on the bank of the Orangi storm water drain had been affected, so a few families had been rescued and shifted to a school in Mominabad, and now they had returned home.

Power, telecom crises

Electricity supply still could not be restored to the city’s upmarket DHA, Clifton and PECHS areas. The power utility said their teams continued to work for swift restoration, as majority of the feeders in the DHA, Clifton and Saddar areas were now operational.

A statement issued by KE said the power company was waiting for the DHA and CBC administrations’ support for pumping water out of their substations.

“Once water is drained out of the substations, the sensitive electrical equipment must be allowed to dry before powering up the substations,” said the utility. Despite repeated attempts by The News, no official of the DHA or the CBC was available for comment.

Over 90 per cent of KE’s feeders have been powered up, said the company, with teams working throughout the night for power restoration, as rainwater had entered over 50 per cent of the utility’s substations during the record-breaking rains.

The statement said that power supply had been restored to Lea Market, Moosa Lane, Garden, parts of Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Landhi, Lyari, Korangi, II Chundrigar Road, Nazimabad, North Nazimabad, University Road, North Karachi, Malir, DHA phases I, II and VIII among other localities.

KE said their field staff is working at the remaining locations as well, while the restoration work is impeded in Orangi, Saddar, Clifton and a few DHA phases as well as due to water having entered the company’s substations.

“Our teams are working with the district and city administrations to simultaneously drain accumulated rainwater and dry sensitive electrical equipment before powering up the substations.”

Meanwhile, the massive telecommunications crisis that hit the city on Thursday continued on Saturday after the infrastructure of various mobile phone operators was submerged by rainwater while their towers could not be supplied fuel due to power outages and floods.

Orders to KMC, KWSB

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has mobilised the Karachi Water & Sewerage Board (KWSB) and the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) to help the CBC drain the DHA neighbourhood and KE’s substations.

Shah took the decision on Saturday after visiting the offices of the DHA, the CBC and KE. The chief executive paid a visit to the power company’s head office, where KE CEO Moonis Alvi received him and briefed him about the electricity supply situation of the city.

Alvi said that out of the 1,900 feeders, 1,532 have been restored. He said the DHA neighbourhood has 60 feeders, of which 50 per cent have been restored.

He informed the CM that 25 to 30 of their substations have been submerged, which was why their feeders tripped. The chief executive directed the KWSB deputy managing director (DMD) and KMC officials to despatch their suction machines to remove water from KE’s substations.

The CM also paid a visit to the CBC office and met with the administrator to discuss the overall situation in the DHA neighbourhood. The administrator informed Shah that although water has been removed from houses, it is still accumulated in DHA Phase-VI at Khayaban-e-Rahat, Khayaban-e-Shahbaz, Saba Avenue, Street 26 and other roads of the locality.

The chief executive directed the KWSB’s DMD to despatch four heavy vehicle-mounted pumping machines to drain DHA Phase-VI. Shah and the CBC chief formed a coordination committee comprising Excise Minister Mukesh Chawla and CM’s adviser Barrister Murtaza Wahab from the Sindh government and two senior CBC officers to install machinery to drain the area.

KWSB and CBC officials told the CM that they do not have a long pipe to pump out standing water to the nearby storm water drain. Shah directed the KWSB’s DMD to buy such pipes from shops in Gizri but “I want to see the machinery operational within two hours”.

He also told the irrigation officers dealing with the drainage system to reach DHA with the necessary machinery. The water board then despatched four heavy vehicle-mounted pumping machines to DHA. The administrator thanked the CM for his help and support.

Later, Shah went to the Merewether Clock Tower to inspect the clearing work along the Muharram procession route, where Masood Alam of the KMC was present with heavy suction and pumping machines to drain standing water.

The CM told the media that he will get the entire city cleared of accumulated water before the next spell of this season’s monsoon showers.

He said he had declared all six districts of Karachi Division, Hyderabad Division, three districts of Mirpurkhas Division and two districts of Shaheed Benazirabad Division calamity-hit areas. “After issuing the notification, the government will start relief work in those areas.”