Sun Aug 30, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
August 30, 2020

Man dies, another wounded in exchange of fire

Lahore

LAHORE : A man was shot dead while another was injured in an incident of firing at Shahdara on Friday night over an old enmity.

The deceased has been identified as Yasir and the injured as Zubair Malik alias Viki. Zubair was at his paan shop where Yasir reached. Both exchanged harsh words with each other. Zubair allegedly opened firing and Yasir also retaliated. As a result, both suffered bullet wounds.

They were removed to a nearby hospital where doctors pronounced Yasir dead. Police collected forensic evidence from the crime scene and removed the body to morgue.

