PML-N holds Gham-e-Hussain conference

LAHORE : The speakers at Gham-e-Hussain Conference were of the unanimous view that Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) sacrificed his life for Islam while Yazeed lost respect forever just in order to get power. “The Hussaini path teaches us to stand firm for the truth and against atrocities,” said the speakers at the conference organised by PML-N at 180-H Model Town on Saturday.

PML-N Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Attaullah Tarar, Pervez Malik, Shaista Pervez Malik and Asif Kirmani, Dr Muhammad Hussain Akbar, Syed Naubahar Shah, Syed Kazim Raza, Agha Shah Hussain Qazlibash, Agha Hassan Raza Hamdani, Mufti Intikhab Alam and Marghoob Ahmad Hamdani and others participated in the conference. Addressing the participants, Ahsan Iqbal said, “Islam does not allow us to damage worship places of other religions.

Islam does not allow us to kill anyone on the pretext of sect. Islam is a religion of brotherhood and we need to stick to it.” Islam and Muslims are being defeated just because of dangerous divide, he said.

He stated Pakistan has defeated terrorists who wanted to divide Muslims. The only way to get prosperity is the way of Hazrat Iman Hussain (RA), he said.