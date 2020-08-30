Flood relief activities going on efficiently: Fayyaz Chohan

LAHORE : Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan has said that flood relief and rescue activities are being carried on efficiently across the province round the clock, and a dedicated control room has also been set up for monitoring.

In a statement issued on Saturday, he said that Wasa, district administrations and Provincial Disaster Management Authority are on 24/7 alert to prevent urban flooding in cities. According to the pre-monsoon arrangements, clogged drains were cleared two months ago, he said.

Talking about the long-term preparations to avoid urban flooding, he said that after successful testing of an underground water storage tank in Lahore, approval has been given for similar projects in other cities of Punjab as well.

Round the clock monitoring of River Jhelum, River Chenab, Khanki Barrage as well as other similar installations is underway to protect rural areas from floods, he added.

He said that de-silting of 7,000 km long water channels has been

completed beforehand, while procurement of fiberglass boats, outboard motor engines, life jackets, generators and emergency lights, etc. has also been made to deal with possible floods.

Art museum goes online

Alhamra Art Museum located at Alhamra Cultural Complex from 1996 is a part of Lahore Arts Council. The museum surrounded by lush green environment, well extensive spaces and posh area of Lahore Gaddafi Stadium houses a collection of masterpieces that educates about the roots of art in country and is the most expensive national asset. Alhamra Art Museum is now available as an online virtual tour in this age of globalisation. This museum housing rare and highly valuable masterpieces by world renowned Pakistani artists like Ustad Allah Buksh, Chughtai, Collin David, Sadequain and many others is a marvel of modern architecture as well.