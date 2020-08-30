close
Sun Aug 30, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
August 30, 2020

Hospital emergencies put on high alert

Lahore

LAHORE : The Punjab government has directed the medical emergency departments of all the hospitals under the administrative control of Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department will be high alert today (Sunday).

The hospitals were also on high alert on Saturday. In this regard a notification was issued to all the vice-chancellors of public sector medical universities, all the principals of public sector medical colleges, all the heads of specialised health institutions, all the medical superintendents of teaching hospitals in Punjab, the administrator of Sheikh Zayed Hospital, Lahore and the dean of PKLI, Lahore. They were directed to ensure presence of doctors, nurses, and allied health professionals. “These instructions must be followed in letter and spirit,” said the notification.

