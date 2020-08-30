‘Autonomy behind success of Punjab Emergency Service’

LAHORE : A spokesperson for Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) has said the Punjab Emergency Service (PES) was established under a special law passed by Punjab Assembly to provide autonomy essential for smooth functioning of an emergency service.

The main reason for the success of the PES has been the administrative autonomy given to it for appointment, postings and transfers of officers under the Punjab Emergency Service Act 2006 as only the Service has the

complete record of all officers and directly knows the performance of all employees.

The spokesperson claimed the DG Rescue is working under the legal framework of Punjab Emergency Service to ensure smooth functioning of emergency services and the performance of the Service is self-explanatory.

There is no issue with the Administrative Department regarding the exercise of powers as these are well-defined in the Punjab Emergency service Act/Law and the same was also decided in several judgments of the Honorable High Court that the director-general is

appointing/competent authority for the officers of BS-16 and above under the Punjab Emergency Service Act 2006 and Rules.

The spokesperson said that the Rescue Service DG had explained to Administrative Department about the main issue affecting the functioning of Rescue 1122.

The Punjab Emergency Council which is supposed to meet every three months under the law but it met only four times since the inception of Service.

It is irony of the fact that when the Council meeting was held after nine years, the Civil Defense Section of Home Department issued the minutes of the meeting contrary to the actual decisions of the Council meeting as also officially issued by CM Office vide release No. 1,592, the spokesperson alleged.

As a result of this the Service Regulations to be approved by the Council remained pending to date. Similarly, the cases for regularisation of the staff had been pending in the Home Department for several years, causing extreme disgruntlement amongst the hard-working staff of the Service, therefore, the DG had to issue the order for upgrade of of the officers to avoid delay of further several years like the rescue staff regularisation and the same has been endorsed by the Punjab Finance Department Government.

There is also no confusion regarding the upgrade of officers as this is personal upgrade of officers upon completion of 10 years of satisfactory service but CD Section made it an issue to delay the process.

The Rescue DG has serious concerns about Civil Defense Section of Home Department and also submitted a complaint to the additional chief secretary, Home, on May

5, 2020 against providing undue protection to the district emergency officer of most important district Lahore whose services were surrendered to the parent department i.e. Punjab Emergency Service on September 2017 but he is drawing his salary amounting to over Rs 4 million without any work, the spokesperson stated, adding these things are raising serious questions about the integrity of the Civil Defense

Section which is also well known to the public at large. If this kind of discipline and administrative interference by the Civil Defense Section contrary to the Emergency Service law continues in this model Rescue Emergency Service, Rescue 1122 would also meet the fate of the Civil Defense, the spokesperson concluded.