15,000 cops providing security to Muharram gatherings

LAHORE : More than 15,000 police officers and officials of the Lahore police are providing security cover to the participants in the mourning processions and majalis.

Twelve SPs, 34 DSPs, 83 inspectors, Jawans from Anti-Riot Force, Dolphin Squad, PRU, SSU are performing duties. All the important mourning processions are being provided cover by Elite Police as well. CCTV cameras have been installed on all the routes of main processions by Punjab Safe Cities Authority to ensure non-stop monitoring. The participants in Muharramul Haram programmes are being allowed to enter the processions after complete checking and body search by Lahore police officials and volunteers by metal detectors and walkthrough gates.

Woman police officers are checking the female participants in the gatherings in search cabins. The entrance to all the streets falling under the routes of main processions has been closed through barriers and barbed wire. Snipers have been deployed on the rooftops along the routes of the processions.

Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit teams are ensuring effective patrolling around Imambargahs and routes of mourning processions. Police officials in plain clothes are present on the routes of processions to keep an eye on any suspects. The processions are being monitored through a special mechanism at the control rooms set up in Punjab Safe Cities Authority office as well as at all divisional offices of Lahore police.

security arrangements: DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan Saturday visited the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) office, Data Darbar and different other places to review security arrangements. He said foolproof security arrangements have been made for 9th and 10th Muharram. As many as 378 gatherings will be held in City today and 79 mourning processions will be taken out. As many as 8,000 personnel have been deployed for security and safety while a large number of volunteers are also performing duties of checking along with them.

MCL staff: Commissioner and MCL Administrator Zulfiqar Ahmed Ghumman has said more than 8,000 police personnel more than 12,000 municipal staff of MCL would perform duties at main Ashura procession.

He said Muharram arrangements were reviewed. He said awareness boards about Covid-19 preventive measures have been fixed along route of main procession which commenced at night of Muharram 9 from Nisar Haveli and will end at evening of Muharram 10 at Karbala Gamay Shah. He said army and rangers had also been deployed He said the procession would be monitored by provincial control room of Punjab Safe City at district level. He visited main procession route in Sheikhupura and paid a visit to Sheikhupura Panah Gah and DHQ Hospital.

POs held: Gwalmandi investigations police claimed to have arrested two proclaimed offenders (POs) on Saturday.

The arrested POs have been identified as Munir Ahmad and Azhar Abbas. Munir Ahmad had allegedly committed a monetary fraud two years bacd and a case was registered against him.

However, he had been hiding since then. Azhar Abbas had issued a cheque for Rs1.6 million to a citizen but the cheque was bounced.

Traffic plan: The traffic police issued a traffic diversion plan on Saturday. According to the plan, traffic coming from Shahdara will be diverted towards Lahore Railway Station through Azadi Flyover. The traffic coming from inner Circular Road will be diverted towards Mori Gate, Urdu Bazaar, Chowk Cheterjee, Law College Katchery Road and Nila Gumbad.

Cop dies in road accident: A constable died in a road accident near Shanghai Bridge on Ferozepur Road on Saturday.

The victim has been identified as Rehan Riaz who was posted in Flying Squad in Qurban Lines. On the day of the incident, he was returning home on a bike when the accident occurred. As a result, he suffered fatal injuries. He was removed to a nearby hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.

Police removed the body to morgue. They also collected forensic evidence from the accident scene.