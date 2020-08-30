No COVID-19 death in Punjab

LAHORE : No COVID-19 death occurred while 63 new infections were confirmed across the province during the last 24 hours, according to a report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department on Saturday.

The toll of fatalities stayed at 2,195 in Punjab, while confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus reached 96,699 in the province.

Out of a total of 96,699 infections in Punjab, 93,919 citizens have contracted the virus through local transmission. The remaining 2,780 COVID-19 infections were confirmed among members of Tableeghi Jamaat, Zaireen returning from Iran and prisoners.

As per the spokesperson of the Corona Monitoring Room at the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, 9,603 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 935,716 in the province. After 2,195 fatalities and recovery of a total of 92,449 patients, 2,055 active patients still remain, who are either isolated at homes or are under treatment at different quarantine centres and health facilities.