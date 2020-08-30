Man ends life after failure to reconcile with wife

LAHORE : A 36-year-old man committed suicide at Mohlanwal on Saturday after failure to reconcile with his estranged wife.

The deceased has been identified as Saeed. He was living at Punjab Society with his family. His wife went to her parents’ house after a dispute with him. He called her to reconcile with her but she did not listen to him. Following which, he was frustrated and ended his life after hanging himself with a ceiling fan.