Three die in road accident

OKARA: Three people died in a road accident on National Highway on Saturday. Sultan of Qadirabad was travelling on his motorcycle when he hit Muhammad Ashraf and his wife Sharifan Bibi, who were crossing the road. Meanwhile, a speeding van hit all of them, leaving Sultan and Ashraf dead on the spot. Sharifan Bibi was rushed to hospital where she died.

2-KANAL STATE LAND RETRIEVED: Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Circle Officer Afzal Khan retrieved four kanal state land from squatters in village Janduwal. The squatters had raised a building on the land. The officials demolished the building with crane. Meanwhile, authorities also got occupation of a 12-marla plot of Canal Department in Sukhpur.