MARDAN: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz has said that the government wanted direct contacts with the press clubs to solve the problems of the journalist community working in periphery districts. He said this while addressing the oath-taking ceremony of the newly elected office-bearers of Mardan Press Club at his office.Senator Zeeshan Khanzada presided over the oath-taking ceremony. Lutfullah Lutaf took oath as president, Jehanzeb vice-president, Bashir Adil general secretary, Shah Hussain Tanha joint secretary and Parvez Shaheen as finance secretary.Federal Information Minister Shibli Faraz administered the oath to the elected office-bearers.The minister assured all possible cooperation to the journalists in performing their professional duties.“Our government is committed to promoting independent journalism,” he said, adding, the journalists should promote the positive image of the country.