Boko Haram kill two in Nigeria

KANO, Nigeria: Boko Haram Jihadists on horseback killed two men and seized two others when they attacked farmers outside Maiduguri city in northeast Nigeria, anti-Jihadist militia told AFP on Saturday.

The insurgents rode into fields in Alau village on Friday, seizing four farmers, hacking two to death and kidnapping the others after inflicting machete cuts on them, the sources said.

"We recovered the bodies of the two slain farmers, bearing deep machete wounds to the head and torso," militiaman Mohammed Bukar said.

"Farmers who escaped the assault said two others were injured and abducted by the attackers," Bukar added.