US executes fifth federal inmate

WASHINGTON: A man convicted of murdering a child was executed by lethal injection late on Friday, the fifth federal inmate to be put to death in the US in two months.

Keith Nelson, 45, was pronounced dead at Terre Haute prison in the Midwestern state of Indiana, his lawyers said.

Nelson was sentenced to death in 2003 for kidnapping a 10-year-old girl while she was roller skating in front of her house in Kansas in 1991.

He raped and then strangled her before abandoning her body in the neighbouring state of Missouri.