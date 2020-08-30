French woman held in India

NEW DELHI: A French woman has been arrested for making a video of herself naked on a holy bridge in the Indian city of Rishikesh, police said on Saturday.

The 27-year-old now faces charges under India’s internet law with a maximum sentence of three years jail if found guilty.

She was detained on Thursday after posting footage of herself on the Lakshman Jhula, a footbridge over the Ganges river made famous by the Beatles in the 1960s and which remains a draw for backpackers and yoga practitioners.

"Maybe in France these things are not considered objectionable," R.K. Saklani, head of the police station where the woman was taken, told AFP.

"But Rishikesh is a holy place and the Lakshman Jhula is the place where (Hindu gods) Ram, his brother Lakshman and wife Sita crossed the Ganges."