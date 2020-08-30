Anti-racism protesters to march in Kenosha after third night of calm

KENOSHA, Wisconsin: Black Lives Matter organisers in Kenosha, Wisconsin, planned for a mass rally and march on Saturday as reinforced National Guard units stood by with orders to prevent a resurgence of the unrest that convulsed the lakeside city earlier in the week.

A tense calm prevailed for a third night on Friday in the downtown area surrounding a courthouse and park that was the hub of tumultuous protests in support of Jacob Blake Jr., the Black man shot in the back by a white police officer on Sunday.

The shooting of Blake, in front of three of his children, turned the mostly white city of 100,000 people on Lake Michigan, 40 miles south of Milwaukee, into the latest flashpoint in a summer of nationwide demonstrations against police brutality and racism.Blake, 29, survived but was left badly wounded and paralyzed from the waist down.

Anger at the shooting, captured on video that went viral, soon escalated into pitched street skirmishes, with protesters hurling firecrackers and bricks at police in riot gear who fired volleys of tear gas and rubber bullets.

Despite a dusk-to-dawn curfew, a wave of arson attacks and vandalism devastated a predominantly minority district on Monday night, and on Tuesday night three demonstrators were shot - two fatally - by a white teenager armed with a semi-automatic rifle.

The 17-year-old suspect, Kyle Rittenhouse, who walked away from the scene as police looked on, surrendered to law enforcement on Wednesday near his home in Illinois, not far from the Wisconsin border, according to his lawyers. Since mid-week, as Governor Tony Evers deployed additional Wisconsin National Guard troops to help local law enforcement restore order, the unrest has subsided.

By Friday, more than 1,000 Guard soldiers were on the ground, many brought in from out of state, ahead of a large protest march through Kenosha planned by activists for Saturday afternoon.

In Illinois on Friday, a hearing on a bid by Kenosha prosecutors to extradite Rittenhouse back to Wisconsin was postponed while the teen, a former lifeguard jailed held without bond, arranged for a private legal team.

He has been charged with six criminal counts, including first-degree intentional homicide, attempted homicide, reckless endangerment and unlawful possession of a firearm by a minor.

One of his lawyers, prominent Atlanta-based trial attorney Lin Wood, said his client acted in self defence.

“An egregious miscarriage of justice occurring with respect to this 17-year-old boy,” Wood wrote on Twitter on Friday.