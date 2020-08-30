Extensive local lockdowns might be needed this winter in UK

LONDON: England could face “national action” and “very extensive local lockdowns” in the event of a winter coronavirus wave, the government said on Saturday, with a “worst-case scenario” of 80,000 deaths.

“A second wave is clearly visible in other parts of the world,” Health Secretary Matt Hancock told Saturday’s Times newspaper.

“Cases go up again, and we have to use very extensive local lockdowns or take further national action. We don’t rule that out but we don’t want to see it.”

Britain has been one of the country’s hardest hit by the disease, with over 41,000 dead, but has eased lockdown restrictions recently as hospitalisations and deaths dropped.

But cases have ticked up in recent weeks and the government is worried about another wave of the virus arriving during flu season.

Although more restrictions could be re-introduced, schools would likely remain open, according to a report prepared for the government by the Sage scientific advisory group and aired on BBC’s Newsnight late on Friday.

By November “policy measures would be put in place to reduce non-household contacts to half of their normal pre-March 2020 levels,” it said.

The report found 85,000 more could die across Britain, with more than 80,000 in England alone, in a “reasonable worst-case scenario”, although stressed that this figure was not “a prediction” and the data are subject to “significant uncertainty”.

The estimate assumes that schools would remain open and that the government’s tracing and quarantine measures will be around 40 percent effective.

Carl Heneghan, from Oxford University, told the BBC that the model was “implausible” and that it assumed that “we’ve learnt nothing from the first wave of this disease”.

The government told the broadcaster that its plans were under constant review, and were driven by the latest scientific advice.

Restrictions on seeing friends and family will be lifted from next week in the Greater Manchester boroughs of Bolton, Stockport and Trafford, as well as Burnley and Hyndburn in Lancashire.

People in parts of Bradford, Calderdale and Kirklees in West Yorkshire will be able to mix with other households from Wednesday, but the measures will remain in place in large parts of Bradford, Halifax, Dewsbury and Batley.

Following Hancock’s warning of potentially severe local lockdowns in winter, Greater Manchester’s mayor, Andy Burnham, urged the government to stop imposing decisions from London without negotiating with local leaders.

Burnham said the government had overruled local authorities in Greater Manchester and Bradford, splitting up communities by keeping some under restrictions and not others.

“You then have the situation where some people on one half of the street are under restrictions and others not,” he told BBC Breakfast.

“Imposition of decisions like this without agreement or negotiation is absolutely the wrong way to go. With the health secretary warning today of extensive lockdowns throughout the rest of this year, I think communities everywhere should be worried.

“This has to be partnership between national and local government.”

Burnham also said the role the government had given MPs in relation to local lockdowns meant that political considerations were being brought into play.

“We need a much better process for agreeing these things,” he said. “These decisions should be driven by public health alone, not politics.”

The Conservative MP Tobias Ellwood has said draconian action could be needed if the public do not stick to social distancing rules, hinting that the government could take stronger action than local lockdowns.

He told Times Radio: “If the nation, if individuals aren’t following the rules then ultimately ... we cannot break the chain of spread and therefore draconian action is required to take place.

“We’d prefer it to be local but absolutely, if that R-rating does go too high, this is a warning for every single listener: ensure that you do socially distance so we can actually contain it.

“This is an enduring emergency, I repeat. Until there’s a vaccine this is the new normal that we’ve got to get used to.”