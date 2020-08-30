Shops operating along motorway fleecing people

Rawalpindi : The passengers have pointed out sheer violation of rate-lists at shops operating on both sides of the motorway from Islamabad to Lahore.

Habib Jan, a passenger, said “I visited Lahore couple of days back with my family members. We stayed for a while at Bhera Interchange on Motorway while travelling to Lahore from Motorway.”

“The rate lists approved by the district administration were displayed on every shop selling tea, coffee, snacks, water bottles, cold drinks etc. But when I entered one of the shop the situation was quite different,” he said.

He said: “The rate of simple tea was Rs30 but the shopkeeper was charging Rs50. Similarly, the rate of one litre water bottle was R 60 but he was selling it on Rs120.”

Habib Jan said “When I asked about the rate list displayed on the door the shopkeeper clearly stated they cannot sell products according to that list and it is only for administrative purposes.”

Another passenger Rashid Khan said the shopkeepers who are running their shops at motorway are looting passengers with impunity.

“I have seen rate lists displayed by the local administration but my experience was quite different in this regard. No shopkeeper was ready to follow the rate lists and instead they were making mockery of these kinds of steps,” he said.

He said “I bought food items for my family members for which the shopkeeper demanded Rs950. When I compared the prices with official rate-list the actual bill should be Rs550. But the shopkeeper clearly told me he would not sell these items according to the rate list.”

The complaints by the passengers who travel on motorways is not a new phenomenon because it is usually seen that the shopkeeper charge extra prices and mint money in violation of the directives given by the local administration.