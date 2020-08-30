People are talking about

-- the accident on Keenjhar Lake which took ten lives belonging to the same family - not the first awful incident which has happened here. Families from across Sindh come to visit the lake and boat operators earn substantially but they don’t invest in safety equipment, so the question is who allows them to operate the boats without life-saving equipment? People say that both the boat operators and the authority that gives permission must be held responsible for all deaths.

-- the female lawyer who was kidnapped from her place of work and ten days later was found in a field, semi-conscious, gagged and tied up and a video of her struggling to speak and identify herself propped up on social media, highlighting, once again, the kind of impunity that is associated to kidnapping, rape and torture. People say thousands of women are left unprotected by the law and the government needs to focus on ensuring that appropriate and timely measures are taken for each incident reported.

-- the lack of imagination on the part of KP tourism by announcing that a ‘festival’ will take place at Baroghil, Chitral without realizing that it is one of the last wildernesses of rolling alpine meadows ideally placed for enjoying trekking, horse/yak riding and camping which spans Afghanistan; Tajikistan and Pakistan and tourists will give back nothing to this unique area except trash and COVID-19 infection. Hopefully, people say, rain will dampen the enthusiasm of intending tourists coming to the area.

-- the horrific videos of the rain-related damage shared on social media and the unprecedented financial loss due to the rains as low lying and residential areas are submerged in water and those affected will need time to get back on their feet. People say all institutions that should have worked for the welfare of the residents and chose not to should be held accountable for what has happened to Karachi which pays the most taxes but it is neglected by the provincial government.

-- the murderous attack on an honest man who runs the projects of a welfare Trust in Khairo Dero village in Sindh and how some of the village women surrounded him so the gunman would have to kill many of them before he shot his victim. People say this incident reveals how women continue to defy their stereotypical image to keep reminding society that they are inherently strong and resilient and are capable of meeting the most difficult of challenges they face.

-- the proposed amnesty scheme being considered by the authorities in Rawalpindi to legalize those houses which have been built illegally without permission or getting their plans passed by the board. People say amnesty schemes should not be allowed in any sector and though this act may bring more taxes for the cash strapped authority, it will also encourage others to go ahead with illegal construction in the hope their house/building will eventually be declared legal.

-- the good initiative of the government to launch the Citizens Portal so citizens can register their complaints and how the departments which are supposed to resolve the problem keep passing the buck and therefore complainants are giving it a thumbs down for not delivering. People say the estimated time for complaint resolution is within forty days and if this time limit passes the relevant authorities should take action against the departments that don’t resolve complaints in time. -- I.H.